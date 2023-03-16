Pictures: Firefighters continue to tackle blaze at Midhurst hotel

Firefighters continued to deal with a blaze at a hotel in Midhurst throughout the night.

The fire is at The Angel Inn, according to an eye-witness.

A West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “Joint fire control mobilised 15 fire engines, two aerial ladder platforms, two water carriers, an off-road vehicle and [a] high volume pump to the scene.

"Upon arrival firefighters were met with a significant fire in the roof space of the hotel, which has since spread to adjacent properties.

“Firefighters are working hard to bring the fire under control and are expected to be at the scene for a considerable amount of time.”

Local residents are advised to keep their doors and windows shut as there is a ‘large smoke plume’ in the area.

The fire service said: “North Street is expected to be closed for some time, so please take this into account when travelling."

