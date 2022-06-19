PICTURES: Funeral for man killed in Peacehaven police car crash

Arthur Holscher-Ermert died on the A259 South Coast Road at around 11.10pm on April 30 when an unmarked police car was involved in a collision with the 27-year-old man who was on foot.
His funeral was held at The Downs Crematorium yesterday (Saturday, June 18).
1. Funeral for Arthur Holscher-Ermert 18-6-22 (photo from Eddie Mitchell)
Funeral for Arthur Holscher-Ermert 18-6-22 (photo from Eddie Mitchell)
Photo: EDDIE MITCHELL
2. Funeral for Arthur Holscher-Ermert 18-6-22
Funeral for Arthur Holscher-Ermert 18-6-22
Photo: Funeral for Arthur Holscher-Ermert 18-6-22
3. Funeral for Arthur Holscher-Ermert 18-6-22 (photo from Eddie Mitchell)
Funeral for Arthur Holscher-Ermert 18-6-22 (photo from Eddie Mitchell)
Photo: EDDIE MITCHELL
4. Funeral for Arthur Holscher-Ermert 18-6-22 (photo from Eddie Mitchell)
Funeral for Arthur Holscher-Ermert 18-6-22 (photo from Eddie Mitchell)
Photo: EDDIE MITCHELL