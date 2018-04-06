PICTURES: Hailsham pupils show off colourful hats

Dozens of pupils have showed off their creativity by crafting Easter hats and bonnets for a school parade.

White House Academy, in Hailsham, held an Easter Extravaganza last Wednesday afternoon (March 28).

The event, organised by the Marshfoot Lane primary and members of the Friends of White House PTA, saw pupils don their handmade or hand-decorated creations to take part in a parade that was watched by fellow pupils, staff and parents.

It was held to coincide with the 10th anniversary of school’s move to its current location from North Street.

Mayor of Hailsham councillor Nigel Coltman attended the event to judge the entries. The seven winners he selected received an Easter egg and a certificate.

Claire Treves, secretary of Friends of White House PTA, said: “Each class did a walk around, like a catwalk or fashion walk. Then each class went back up and the mayor chose the winner from each class.

“It was not particularly long but it was long enough for the children.”

Speaking of the hats and bonnets, she said: “Some of them were absolutely amazing.”

She added: “It was lovely to see.”

Councillor Coltman also judged two colouring competitions the PTA had organised – one for key stage one and one for key stage two – and the winners took home a chocolate bunny.

As well as proving a fun event, Claire says it was ‘good fundraiser’ with cakes sales and refreshments raising some £100.