PICTURES: Littlehampton house struck by lightning

West Sussex Fire and Rescue crews were seen attending a house in The Estuary last night (September 5).

A yellow weather warning from the Met Office was in place over Sussex from 8.35pm last night (September 5) to 6am this morning.

The fire service spokesperson said: “At 10.37pm last night we were called to a house which had been struck by lightning in The Estuary, Littlehampton. Crews from Littlehampton, East Preston and Worthing attended.

"Joint Fire Control sent four fire engines from Littlehampton, East Preston and Worthing to the scene, as well as an aerial ladder platform from Worthing.

"Upon arrival crews found smoke in the loft compartment and firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used hose reels, jets and thermal imaging cameras to investigate the source of the smoke and dampen down the area.

"Crews left the scene at around 1.15am and no casualties were involved."

