PICTURES: Major fire at former amusement arcade in Hastings

A major fire broke out in Hastings Old Town last night (January 18).

A spokesperson for East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS) said yesterday: “We were called at 7.17pm today to attend George Street. We have asked for more resources and informed the police and SECAmb. We are treating the incident as persons reported. The fire is in a three-storey former commercial property.”

The building used to operate as an amusement arcade and once housed a nightclub.

At 9.27pm the service said 10 pumps, five officers, one command unit and one aerial ladder platform were being used to tackle the fire.

The spokesperson said last night: "Neighbouring properties are being evacuated and we have asked police to attend to assist with road closures and put cordons in place for public safety.”

At 6am this morning (January 19) the service said the incident has been scaled down and now two pumps are on the scene dampening down any hot spots.

An update this morning from the service said: “The building has been seriously affected. There are no reports of injuries. We would like to thank locals for their patience. The cause of the fire has not yet been confirmed.”

According to a resident, the A259 Hastings seafront remains closed at the moment (8.20am) and is causing significant traffic congestion through the town centre and Ore.

