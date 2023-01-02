PICTURES: Outbuilding and flat fire in Horsham

Fire crews have been dealing with a fire in Horsham this morning (January 2).

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said: “At 7am we were called to a property fire at Mill Road, Partridge Green.

“Joint Fire Control sent fire engines from Partridge Green, Henfield, Steyning and Horsham to the scene, as well as an aerial ladder platform from Horsham and a command support unit from Haywards Heath.

“Upon arrival crews found an outbuilding and residential flat well alight. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus quickly got to work to extinguish the fire using high pressure hose reels and jets.

“The incident has now been scaled down and crews from Partridge Green, Henfield and Steyning remain at the scene damping down hotspots and extinguishing small pockets of fire.

“Residents are advised to avoid the area whilst firefighters continue their work.”

1. Fire in Partridge Green, Horsham (photo from Eddie Mitchell)

2. Fire in Partridge Green, Horsham (photo from Eddie Mitchell)

3. Fire in Partridge Green, Horsham (photo by Eddie Mitchell)

4. Fire in Partridge Green, Horsham (photo by Deborah Carpenter)