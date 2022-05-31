Pictures: Peacehaven paraglider rescued by HM coastguard and taken to hospital

A paraglider was taken to hospital after being involved in a potentially seriously medical incident in Peacehaven yesterday (May 30).

By Frankie Elliott
Tuesday, 31st May 2022, 10:57 am
Updated Tuesday, 31st May 2022, 11:24 am

Sussex Police said a medical incident was reported in South Coast Road, Peacehaven and Her Majesty's Coastguard said they were alerted to the incident at approximately 5pm.

Coastguard Rescue Teams from Birling Gap, Shoreham and Newhaven were sent alongside the search and rescue helicopter from Lee-on-Solent and Sussex Police.

HM Coastguard said the helicopter found the casualty and winched them to safety before transporting them to hospital.

A spokesperson for Air Ambulance Kent Surrey Sussex said: “A helicopter from Air Ambulance Charity Kent Surrey Sussex (KSS) attended a male patient accidental injury in Peacehaven on May 30, 2022.

“Our crew arrived on scene at 17:19 where they worked with SECAmb to help treat the patient who was taken to hospital by air.”

More as we have it.

