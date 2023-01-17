PICTURES: Police negotiations in Eastbourne end with woman being arrested

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary in Eastbourne.

Officers attended North Avenue shortly after midday yesterday (January 16) to carry out an arrest attempt in connection with an aggravated burglary two days previous, a police spokesperson said.

When officers arrived, they became aware the woman was in possession of a bladed article, and there was concern for her safety. The spokesperson said negotiators and specially-trained officers were called to assist.

According to police, after entering the property and ensuring the woman’s safety, officers arrested her on suspicion of aggravated burglary. She has been taken into custody.

Detective superintendent Miles Ockwell said: “This was a long-running incident that required the attendance of armed officers initially and then specially-trained public order officers, to ensure the safety of the woman, the officers responding and the wider public.

“After lengthy attempts to negotiate with the woman, we forced entry to the property and I am pleased to say that the woman was safely detained and a weapon was recovered. I would like to thank the public for their patience and understanding while we dealt with the situation.”

