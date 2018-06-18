PICTURES: Second year of Sussex Gin & Fizz Festival

The second Sussex Gin and Fizz Festival took place at Southover Grange Gardens in Lewes on Saturday (June 16). Photograph by Peter Cripps
Visitors turned out to enjoy sparkling wine and gin made in the county on Saturday (June 16) when the Sussex Gin & Fizz Festival took place in Lewes.

The event, which is organised by Lewes District Council and is now in its second year, ran at the town’s Southover Grange Gardens.

Nine gin brands and seven sparkling wine producers exhibited, including Plumpton College, Rodmell-based Breaky Bottom, Crowborough’s Tom Cat Gin and Chailey-based Generation Distillers. There was also a programme of free talks and live music.