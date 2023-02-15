Edit Account-Sign Out
PICTURES: Shoreham collision ends with one man being taken to hospital

There was a collision this morning on the A259 Shoreham which resulted in one man being taken to hospital.

By India Wentworth
2 hours ago

A police spokesperson said a collision between a car and van was reported to have taken place on Norfolk Bridge around 7.45am today (February 15).

They said: “One man was taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries; no other injuries were reported.

"A section of the road was temporarily closed until about 11am while emergency services attended the scene; it has since reopened.

“Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to email [email protected] quoting serial 228 of 15/02.”

