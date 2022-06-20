Emergency services were called to Maywood Surgery in Hawthorne Road over the weekend after it appears a vehicle smashed through the car park and into the side of the building.

It is not yet clear if there were any injuries.

A spokesperson for the surgery said in a statement on social media: “Due to an significant incident this weekend we have lost the use of a considerable amount of our car park. We have made it as safe as possible and have sectioned off the area.

"Please can we ask that you consider alternatives to driving to the practice for the early part of the week.

“All staff have been contacted and will be walking, cycling in or working from home if possible. We will work quickly to resolve this issue but need landlords, police and insurance companies to view the scene first. Thank you for your help and understanding.”

Sussex Police has been approached for more information.

1. MAYWOOD HEALTH CENTRE HAWTHORN RD BOGNOR - APPEARS CAR LEFT ROAD AND WENT ACROSS CAR PARK INTO A HOUSES GARAGE FROM THE ROAD MAYWOOD HEALTH CENTRE HAWTHORN RD BOGNOR - APPEARS CAR LEFT ROAD AND WENT ACROSS CAR PARK INTO A HOUSES GARAGE FROM THE ROAD Photo: EDDIE MITCHELL Photo Sales

