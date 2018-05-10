Pictures: the Arlington Bluebell Walk and Farm Trail

A pretty sign that spring has sprung is the sight of bluebells.

The wild flowers bloom from mid April to May, popping up across the country.

There are dozens of sites in Sussex to spot them, including at Beatons Wood, which is part of the Arlington Bluebell Walk and Farm Trail that starts at Bates Green Farm, Polegate.

John McCutchan formed the Arlington Bluebell Walk and Farm Trail in 1972 and each year it is run by charities. This year it is open daily until Sunday, May 13 – so there is still time to see the bluebells.

Last year charities taking part raised £62,275, bringing the total raised since the event was launched to £966, 855.

By the end of this year’s event – the 46th year – it is thought it will have raised more than £1 million.

Charities involved for 2018 include East Sussex Foster Care Association, the Rotary Club of Seaford, Hailsham Old Pavilion Society and Hellingly Primary School PTA.

For more details, visit www.bluebellwalk.co.uk