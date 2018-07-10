Piers Morgan’s cricket all-stars achieve grand outcome

Headway East Sussex, the Newick-based charity that offers rehabilitation and support services for people suffering from brain injuries, has received more than £1,000 from the proceeds of this year’s Piers Morgan annual match against Newick Cricket Club.

Despite the late-night revelry enjoyed by many over England’s quarter-final win against Sweden in the football World Cup, the crowds still gathered the next day to see the likes of ex-England internationals Devon Malcolm, Gladstone Small, Monty Panesar and Adam Hollioake compete. They were joined by Sri Lankan great Mahela Jayawardene and South African Test star Morne Morkel.

Malcolm Ward, Chairman of Newick Cricket Club, said: “We are delighted to support Headway East Sussex for the second year running and help raise funds for such a worthwhile cause.”

Injuries to the brain are typically caused by accidents through sport or in the work place, strokes, tumours, road traffic accidents or by assault.

Claire Benson, Director of Rehabilitation and Reablement at Headway East Sussex, said: “High profile events like this really help to raise awareness about brain injury within our local community.

“We need to fundraise more than £100k per annum so that we can continue to provide our services. It’s therefore fantastic news that Newick Cricket Club has chosen to support us.”

Celebrating its 30th anniversary year, Headway East Sussex provides a full range of day services, offering tailored rehabilitation and re-ablement programmes, as well as a variety of advice and outreach support services to those affected with brain injury across the whole of East Sussex including Brighton and Hove and the West Sussex border.