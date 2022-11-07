Edit Account-Sign Out
Pigeon stuck on top of Worthing church sparks call-out from fire service

Fire crews were called to assist the RSPCA after a pigeon became stuck on a church spire in Worthing.

By Sam Morton
3 hours ago

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to St Botolph Church in Lansdowne Road just after 3.30pm on Saturday (November 5).

A pigeon had got stuck in wire at the bottom of the church spire, the fire service said.

One fire engine from Worthing was sent to the scene and crews used an aerial ladder platform to free the pigeon.

Fire crews were called to assist the RSPCA after a pigeon became stuck on a church spire in Worthing. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

The RSPCA has been approached for comment.

