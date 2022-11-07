Pigeon stuck on top of Worthing church sparks call-out from fire service
Fire crews were called to assist the RSPCA after a pigeon became stuck on a church spire in Worthing.
West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to St Botolph Church in Lansdowne Road just after 3.30pm on Saturday (November 5).
A pigeon had got stuck in wire at the bottom of the church spire, the fire service said.
One fire engine from Worthing was sent to the scene and crews used an aerial ladder platform to free the pigeon.