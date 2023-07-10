Piries Place presents “Summer in the Square” – a season of fun and entertainment

Summer in the Square is back at Piries Place, Horsham for 2023! Summer in the Square, a summer season filled with exciting activities, events and delightful moments for everyone to enjoy.

From 4th July to 27th August, visitors can experience the Summer in the Square outdoor games garden, offering an array of fun games like four in a row, giant dominoes, tumble tower, and cornhole. Additionally, the popular giant deckchair will make a comeback, providing the perfect spot for photos and chances to win fantastic prizes.

Throughout the summer, Piries Place will host a series of engaging events and entertainment. Every Tuesday in July, The Red Deer will offer Bachata classes, inviting participants to learn and dance to the rhythm of this captivating Latin dance style. Free face-painting will be available in the square on Sunday, 9th July, with designs inspired classic stories from books throughout the years, followed by the Children’s parade and Sunday Funday at Horsham Park.

Music enthusiasts can look forward to Open Mic Night at The Red Deer on Thursday 13th July, and an exciting Quiz Night on 20th July, with great prizes and all profits going to the Olive Tree Cancer Support Centre. Art-K will be hosting Summer Holiday Workshops from 24th to 28th July and 1st August to August 25th, providing children aged 6-16 with the opportunity to explore various artistic mediums and create unique projects.

The entertainment continues with a Cocktail Night and pottery painting at Ceramic Shack on Friday 28th July, accompanied by discounted cocktails and mocktails. On Saturday 29th July and Saturday 26th August, a vibrant Vegan Market featuring live music by acoustic/soul singer Artie Godden on the 29th July will captivate attendees and on the 26th August we will be treated to soulful melodies of jazz singer Lianna on the 26th August. Hannah Doorman will bring a delightful acoustic evening on 29th July at 8.30pm, and on Saturday

On 3rd August, The Red Deer will host another captivating Open Mic night, inviting talented individuals to showcase their musical skills and entertain the audience in a lively atmosphere.

Piries Place is teaming up with Horsham Council to celebrate “Love Parks Week” on Saturday 5th August. Join Mawgan and FairKind Child for plant potting workshop in the square from 12- 2pm, and get hands-on with nature in a fun an interactive way. Visitors can enjoy a taste of nostalgia on Sunday 6th August, with the arrival of a vintage ice-cream bike in the square from 12-3pm. Mawgan from FairKind Child will also treat audiences to short story readings, showcasing books about nature, wildlife and caring for the planet from 12-2pm.

Finishing off July (30th) and then eventually the summer season on 27th August, Sit + Sip. Sit & Sway to the music and savour the exclusive new gin cocktail menu created specifically for the summer season.

“We are thrilled to continue “Summer in The Square” at Piries Place throughout July and August”, said a Spokesperson from Piries Place. “We aim to provide and exciting and diverse range of activities and events for all ages to enjoy. Whether it’s exploring artistic creativity, enjoying live music, or engaging with nature, there is something for everyone in our vibrant community space.”