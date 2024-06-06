A glider crashed in Barlavington – four miles south of Petworth in the Chichester district – on Wednesday evening (June 5).

Sussex Police issued a statement on Thursday morning, which read: “Emergency services were called to a report of a glider crashing into a field near Crouch Lane, Barlavington at around 6.05pm.

"Sadly, a 73-year-old man who was both the pilot and sole occupant of the glider, died at the scene. His next of kin and the coroner has been notified.”

A glider is a fixed-wing aircraft that is supported in flight by the dynamic reaction of the air against its lifting surfaces, and whose free flight does not depend on an engine (source).

Officers remain at the scene and an ‘increased police presence can be expected’ in the area.

They are being assisted by fire crews and paramedics, as well as an air ambulance and a Coastguard chopper.

The Air Accident Investigation Branch (AAIB) is understood to have been made aware.

The photos below show the major emergency response.

Witnesses of the incident, or anyone with any information or footage is asked to contact police online or call 101 quoting serial 1124 of 05/06.

1 . Plane crash in West Sussex An aircraft has reportedly crashed in Barlavington – four miles south of Petworth in the Chichester district. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

2 . Plane crash in West Sussex An aircraft has reportedly crashed in Barlavington – four miles south of Petworth in the Chichester district. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

3 . Plane crash in West Sussex An aircraft has reportedly crashed in Barlavington – four miles south of Petworth in the Chichester district. Photo: Eddie Mitchell