Planners to decide on Newick scheme

Proposals to build two new houses in place of a bungalow in Newick are to go before Lewes planners next week, writes the Local Democracy Reporter.

On Wednesday (August 28), Lewes District Council’s planning committee is set to consider an application to demolish a bungalow in Western Road, Newick, and build a pair of two-storey homes in its place.

In the application, developers say the bungalow is in need of significant refurbishment making demolition their favoured option.

In a design and access statement submitted as part of the application, a spokesman for the applicant said: “The ground bearing floor slab of the existing bungalow is suffering from settlement problems … and the entire property requires refurbishment.

“It is therefore proposed to demolish the existing bungalow and erect in its place a pair of two-storey three-bedroom semi-detached ‘cottages’ with parking to the front and gardens to the rear.

“The new dwellings will have high levels of insulation, make efficient use of energy for heating and light and include rainwater harvesting to reduce water use.”

While recommended for approval, the application is opposed by Newick Parish Council, which considers it to be an overdevelopment of the site.

Similar concerns have been raised by a neighbour, who also objects to the scheme.

Parish councillors also consider the development to have insufficient parking and be contrary to policies against garden development within the Newick Neighbourhood Plan.

However, planning officers say the policy against garden developments does not include this scheme as it is a complete redevelopment of the site rather than an extra building next to an existing property.

The application is recommended for approval subject to conditions, including bicycle parking and energy efficiency measures.

A Lewes planning spokesman said: “The proposed design is considered to be acceptable and would integrate with existing neighbouring development in terms of style and materials.

“The proposed development is considered to comply with … the Lewes District Local Plan Part One: Joint Core Strategy.

“In view of the above approval of the proposed development is recommended, subject to the conditions listed and the completion of [a legal agreement] to off-set the impact of the proposals on the Ashdown Forest Special Protection Area.”

For further details of the application see reference LW/19/0354 on the Lewes District Council website.