Plans and ideas to bring empty homes back into use in Lewes

Lewes District Council has announced a range of measures to bring empty homes back into use.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This was part of Empty Homes Week (which ends this weekend.) Actions include a review of empty homes across the District and new premiums on second homes.

Cllr Mark Slater, Cabinet Member for Tenants and those in Housing Need said: "The campaign has my full support. It's unacceptable to have vacant homes when so many in our district struggle to find housing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Last year we increased council tax premiums on empty homes to encourage owners to bring these properties back into much-needed use and from this April we will be introducing further charges on second homes.

User (UGC) Submitted

"In the coming months we will conduct a thorough review of empty homes in the district."

April 2024 saw the introduction of council tax premiums of up to 300 per cent for owners of long-term empty properties in Lewes district. This April the council will start charging a 100 per cent premium on second homes.

The council also encourages residents to report any long-term empty homes that are causing concern in their neighbourhood at: www.lewes-eastbourne.gov.uk/contact-us-form

Susan King

Senior Reporter

Sussex Express

Mobile 07976 800 195