Plans approved for 89 new homes in Bexhill-on-Sea

Detailed plans for 89 new homes in Bexhill-on-Sea have been approved, paving the way for the construction of a new development off Turkey Road.

Bellway South London’s full application to develop the nine-acre site, which will be known as Highwoods View, was allowed by the Planning Inspectorate on Thursday 26 September.

A planning agreement is now being finalised between Bellway, Rother District Council and East Sussex County Council which will secure the provision of affordable housing, highways improvements and financial contributions from the housebuilder.

The agreement, which formally secured planning consent, was signed 26 September, with construction work due to begin on site in Spring 2025.

A CGI of Bellway’s new development, Highwoods View, off Turkey Road.

The development will include 58 two, three and four-bedroom homes for private sale, 27 affordable properties and four self-build plots. The site will also include a central green with a play area, and additional open space on the northern edge.

Daniel Williamson, Sales Director for Bellway South London, said: “Highwoods View in Bexhill-on-Sea will provide much-needed new homes for the private market as well as affordable housing for local people.

“The homes will be set alongside new green open spaces which will become an important social resource as well as improving biodiversity and wildlife habitats.

“We have carefully designed the development to create a seamless extension to the town, with materials, including tile hanging and weatherboarding on key buildings, chosen to reflect the distinct character of the surrounding area.

“The project will also generate wide-ranging benefits for the local area, not least the creation of jobs on site and within the supply chain for the duration of construction work.

“We will be contributing £1.6 million via the Community Infrastructure Levy towards local facilities, while under the terms of the planning agreement which is currently being finalised an additional contribution of £97,900 will be made to fund improvements to bus services. We are also committed to carrying out works to improve nearby footpaths and install a new bus stop on Turkey Road to make it easier for residents to use public transport.”

The private homes to be built at Highwoods View will feature a choice of two-bedroom coach house-style apartments, and two, three and four-bedroom houses in a mix of terraced, semi-detached and detached designs.

The affordable homes will include one and two-bedroom apartments and two, three and four-bedroom houses, with a mix of First Homes (properties for sale at a discount to eligible buyers), shared ownership properties and affordable rented homes.

Bellway hopes to release the first homes onto the market in Autumn 2025.