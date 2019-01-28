Plans for 183 homes on site of former Seaford school

House builder Bellway is drawing up detailed plans for a new homes development on the former Newlands School site in Seaford, after finalising a deal to purchase the land.

Outline planning permission for residential development on the site was granted in 2017, with a Section 106 planning agreement confirmed last summer.

The house builder is now putting together a full planning application for submission to Lewes District Council, and hopes to release the first plots for sale this summer.

The development, which will be known as Seaford Grange, will include up to 183 new homes and public open space on the former private school site near the centre of Seaford.

Mark Harrop, Sales Director for Bellway Kent, said: “We’re really pleased to be moving forward with our plans for Seaford Grange, which will provide much-needed homes for the local area.

“We are planning a mix of homes [one-, two-, three- and four-bedroomed] which will cater for all sections of the community and will be working closely with the local authority to ensure that our proposals meet the needs of local people.

“We have had a great deal of interest in these new homes – not least because they will be within walking distance of both Seaford town centre and Seaford railway station.

“More information is currently available on our website, where people can sign up to receive the latest updates about the development.”

Information on the new homes at Seaford Grange and across the Bellway Kent region can be found at www.bellway.co.uk