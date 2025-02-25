Plans for a new Aldi store in Polegate

Willingdon and Polegate residents turned up in their droves to find out more about plans for a new Aldi store on land at Polegate.

The consultation event on February 25 highlighted the company’s vision for the site off Eastbourne Road (A2270).

It said it will invest £5m into the development and will create up to40 new full-time jobs. There will also be a car park with 118 spaces,including electric car charging bays.

The Aldi site is close to a development which will eventually see 700homes built, next to the busy A2270.

A spokesperson said: “Aldi wanted to consult with the community aheadof submission so that we could hear your views first-hand, and takethose into account as we finalise our proposals.

“We will report the outcome of this consultation in a Statement ofCommunity Involvement submitted with the planning application. "

The consultation will be open to members of the public at St. George’s Church Hall in Polegate on Monday 24th February between 3 pm and 7 pm.

