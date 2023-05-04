Retirement village developer-operator Untold Living has submitted a planning application to Crawley Borough Council to regenerate the former site of Oakhurst Grange Care Home in Goffs Park Road, which closed in 2013.

The plans include 105 new extra care apartments built across two three- and four-storey buildings, high-quality amenity spaces as well as 10 new bungalows and green spaces

The company says the plans will completely transform the site – which has laid empty for ten years after the care home closed in 2013 – into a modern, high-quality new retirement village.

Russell Jewell, CEO at Untold Living, said: “This is a transformational opportunity for Crawley to breathe new life into a long-disused site and provide much-needed accommodation for local elderly people.

A CGI design of the scheme in Crawley (PRC Architects)

“Many thousands of older people are living in accommodation that is wholly unsuited to their needs, which poses a very real risk to their mental and physical wellbeing.

“The Untold Living scheme in Crawley will not only provide round-the-clock care and support to residents, but also help to tackle numerous chronic issues affecting older people that have been linked to cognitive decline, in particular isolation and loneliness.”

Subject to planning permission, the new village will deliver 105 new extra care apartments, 10 bungalows, expansive green space and amenities including a new café and restaurant, as well as up to 50 new jobs.

The planning application is expected to go before Crawley Borough Council’s planning committee later this year. Local residents close to the site have already been made aware of the plans and are encouraged to get in touch with Untold Living with any questions.

The former Oakhurst Grange Nursing Home