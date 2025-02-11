Plans for new houses and flats for historic Lewes site

New houses and flats could be built on an historic site in Lewes if the scheme is approved.

Brighton based architects Lindivar have lodged an application on behalf of You Are Home to build 18 new homes in Garden Street, Southover to the South Downs National Park Authority.

Formerly housing Gorringes Auction Rooms, existing buildings including corrugated iron hut structures, would be removed developers say. The site is in the Lewes Conservation Area and on an 1824 map it is shown as gardens north of the Winterbourne Stream. A plaque at the site also says: "Here blossomed a physic garden for medicinal herbs tended by Cluniac monks from Southover Abbey." It was also adjacent to the former Lewes Cattle Market which closed in 1992.

Two former applications for the site were lodged and withdrawn, one in2007 for ten residential units and another in 2023 withdrawn last year.

Architects say the buildings would incorporate all natural materials such as flint, brick, render and timber and mix traditional and contemporary design accompanied by foliage. It would also provide vital housing much needed in Lewes.

While it has been welcomed by many, some posted concerns on Facebook site Lewes Present. Contributor Liz Thomas said: "In an area surrounded by small cottages why does Lewes keep getting these inner urban designs - high, with flat roofs? We need small starter homes (2bed, 3 person or 3 bed, 4 person) - little houses to keep young families in the town. 50% should be affordable. If they have 45 degree pitched roofs, then in future extra space could be created."

