Plans to build 33 flats in Newhaven put before council

An application to build 33 flats on land opposite Newhaven North Railway Station in Railway Road has been submitted to Lewes District Council.

It also includes plans to remove the existing structure and relocate vehicle entrances. It will also provide vehicle parking and a cycle park.

The scheme has been described by applicants as 'inclusive and sustainable' and 'designed to enhance the local area.' They say: 'Through the effective use of previously developed land, the proposal will provide much-needed housing in a highly sustainable location within walking distance of the town’s facilities and public transport.

'Landscaping and planting will improve views into the site for new and existing local residents. Site ecology will be enhanced with the creation of residents’ garden spaces and planting area and increase the wildlife in the area.'

The long, narrow site is on the eastern outskirts of Newhaven and has an area of approximately 0.223.7hc. It is flat with no planting and a Portakabin and container in the south western corner.

This is a brownfield site within the Planning Boundary for Newhaven in the Joint Core Strategy. The site is designated in the Neighbourhood Plan (Policy H3) for residential use for a minimum of 22 dwellings.

