Plans to build major industrial unit in Mayfield anger councillors

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Proposals to build industrial units on existing woodlands and grassland have angered members of Mayfield Parish Council's planning committee.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They have reacted to a scheme to demolish an existing plant nursery and build a centre for the distribution of animal feeds.

Applicant David Campion Ltd., on behalf of Windmill Feeds Ltd., notes the company already has a sales operation in Cross in Hand near Heathfield but operators now need a more accessible purpose-built centre. The company says the existing business is highly successful but now needs up-to-date facilities which provide easy access for customers from across the county.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The parish has responded to plans which were amended on proposed access and egress from the site . They note the previous business, House of Plants , was a small-scale operation with no public access and approximately one delivery per week. They go on: "In contrast the proposed development involves construction of multiple industrial units on land that is primary woodland and grassland requiring the felling of numerous trees and causing significant disruption to then natural environment."

Lorry Entrance and Exit

But their principal concerns focus on the site's situation on Wellbrook Hill. They say this is already recognised by East Sussex County Council as a hazardous stretch of road where, tragically, a motorist was killed in a collision with an HGV further up the road. "Introducing daily HGV deliveries to a site that currently experiences none would only exacerbate the risks" they note.

They also point out traffic heading south along the A267 entry to the site would have to cross the carriageway as there is no way for them to turn round for many miles. Egress would also involve crossing into the carriageway."

Members also oppose removing hedgerows, the generation of significant noise with deliveries starting at 6am and the impact on a rural site and Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

A letter outlining all objections has been sent to Wealden District Council's head of planning and environmental services.

--Susan King Senior Reporter