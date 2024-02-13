Platinum Champion meets High Commissioner
Her Excellency Mrs Madhavani said: "It is very important to be able to promote cultural and economic relations between Great Britain and Uganda and to see what both countries and their citizens are able to offer one another through various elements such as tourism, economic development and education.
"It was a great pleasure to learn about East Sussex and in particular about businesses operating and manufacturing products within the Rother and Hastings areas such as SUDwell recyclable paving and Taylor & Shroff fine wines just to name a couple."
Mr McLean said: "I was delighted to meet with Her Excellency and look forward to welcoming her to East Sussex in the not to distant future so she is able to view at first hand some great examples of product development and manufacturing, some of our unique iconic tourist attractions and show Her Excellency our local award winning college."