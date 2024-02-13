Platinum Champion meets High Commissioner

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Her Excellency Mrs Madhavani said: "It is very important to be able to promote cultural and economic relations between Great Britain and Uganda and to see what both countries and their citizens are able to offer one another through various elements such as tourism, economic development and education.

"It was a great pleasure to learn about East Sussex and in particular about businesses operating and manufacturing products within the Rother and Hastings areas such as SUDwell recyclable paving and Taylor & Shroff fine wines just to name a couple."

