Platinum Champion, MP and Mayors cruise the East Sussex coastline on the PS Waverley

Thursday 12th September history was made by the return of the very last seagoing fully operational Paddle Steamer in the world, the PS Waverley when it returned to Eastbourne Pier following a 25 year absence.

Thousands of spectators visited Eastbourne Pier last Thursday for a glimpse of the PS Waverley.

Waverley Excursions operated 2 trips from Eastbourne Pier, the first cruise being to Beachy Head and The Seven Sisters and the second cruise to Shoreham.

Amongst the 800 passengers on the first cruise was Platinum Champion Lord Brett McLean, Eastbourne Member of Parliament Josh Babarinde OBE, FC, MP, The Mayors of Eastbourne, Polegate, Seaford, Bexhill, the Deputy Mayor of Hailsham, the Vice Chairman of East Sussex County Council, The Chairman of Rother District Council, national chairman for the National Piers Society and Eastbourne Pier custodian Sheikh Abid Gulzar.

The Civic Party including MP, Platinum Champion, Mayors and Pier Owner Sheikh Abid Gulzar

Passengers were delighted by the two hour cruise.

To aid the spirit of Scotland Pipe Major Hamilton Bracken and Drummer Hugh Davidson JP piped and drummed passengers on board.

Sheikh Abid Gulzar said " I am delighted by the response that Waverley has attracted, I have never seen the pier so full of so many people, it's a beautiful sight to see. I look forward to welcoming the Waverley back in the future. "

National Piers Society National Chairman Tim Wardley said " The Waverley helps to promote nostalgic memories of times past, a wonderful Queen of the seas who continues to draw an incredible crowd. '

Ticket holders and spectators on Eastbourne Pier

Lord Brett McLean said " It is wonderful to have the PS Waverley return to Eastbourne Pier after two and a half decades of absence , the Waverley has always generated a great crowd and today was no exception, everyone on board thoroughly enjoyed themselves and look forward to next year when the Waverley will return to Eastbourne Pier.

Thanks must go to the Piers custodian Sheikh Abid Gulzar, Waverley Excursions and the National Chairman for the National Piers Society Tim Wardley for without their commitment, dedication and passion the Waverley would not have returned to East Sussex. "

The Vice Chairman of East Sussex County Council Cllr Abul Azad said " Today was an amazing day, so many people visited the pier and visited the Waverley, it was truly a wonderful, enjoyable and excellent experience. "

The Mayor of Polegate Cllr Dan Dunbar said " It was a fantastic cruise.'

The Civic Party welcoming the Waverley

The Deputy Mayor of Hailsham Councillor Anne Marie Ricketts said " It was truly amazing, a dream come true. "

The MP for Eastbourne Josh Babarinde said " Thanks must go to Sheikh Abid Gulzar for the role he has played in helping the return of the Waverley Paddle Steamer to Eastbourne, it was a great privilege to cruise on the Waverley. "