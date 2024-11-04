Platinum Champion praises Stagecoach South East

Platinum Champion Lord Brett McLean endorses Stagecoach South East on its cleanliness, reliability and driver friendliness.

Stagecoach South East operate a "Rate Your Ride" app where passengers can scale the service they have received from a 1 to 5 scale with 1 being low and 5 being high).

Last month passengers rated the South East service 3.7 for clean buses, 3.8 for reliability and 4.2 for driver friendliness.

Lord Brett McLean said " The passengers have spoken on the performance rates of Stagecoach South East and didn't they do well, given the multiple challenges that the bus company experienced with the paramount problem being the excessive amount of road works that interfere with the road network."

Platinum Champion Lord Brett McLean with the Stagecoach South East management team

"Stagecoach South East provide a pivotal cost effective service that connects our East Sussex and Kent communities together, from the management team to the backbone of the business, being the drivers, they do what they can to ensure that passengers reach their destinations on time.

"It's pleasing and reassuring to passengers that Stagecoach South East are in deed Proud To Serve our communities and in doing so, support the daily and evening hospitality and entertainments economy whilst ensuring students reach their places of education, employees get to work, patients get to appointments and general public are able to partake in social and leisure activities."