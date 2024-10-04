Platinum Champion visits Macmillan Information and Support Service in Hastings

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Platinum Champion Lord Brett McLean visited the Macmillan Information and Support Service based at the Hastings Community Info Hub.

Royal Voluntary Service Platinum Champion Lord Brett McLean visited the Macmillan Information and Support Service based in the former Hastings Town Hall located in Queens Road in the main Hastings town centre.

The Service provides support for those with cancer and their families and friends.

Macmillan volunteer Dee said "When you don't know what to say or what you need, we are here to listen.

Platinum Champion Lord Brett McLean with Macmillan Information and Support Service volunteers

“We are on hand with a warm welcome for anyone at any point in their cancer experience as well as being their for their families and friends, we take the time , face to face to find out how we can support the individual and their dependants."

Lord Brett McLean said " It's wonderful to be able to visit such an important support service for those experiencing cancer and their families. Given the shocking fact that 1 in 2 people in the UK will be directly or indirectly impacted by cancer really makes this service a pivotal resource within the community."

The Macmillan Information and Support Service for Hastings is open Wednesday to Friday from 10am to 4pm and Saturdays 10am to 1pm.

For information, support, or just someone to talk to you can also call the Macmillan national support line on 0808 808 00 00 ( 8am to 8pm 7 days a week) or visit www.macmillan.org.uk