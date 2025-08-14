Playing a "dark horse and pathological liar" on the Chichester stage

Annie Wensak, who was previously at Chichester Festival Theatre in Half A Sixpence on the main-house stage nine years ago, is delighted to be back, this time in the Minerva, this time in Choir.

Gurpreet Kaur Bhatti’s play with music runs from August 2-30.

“Half A Sixpence was just beautiful,” she recalls. “I loved the show and I loved the different things that I had to do in it but the biggest thing was that we had a dressing room of four of us, and we are still the closest friends. It was the most amazing dressing room that was very, very happy.”

And there is a lovely similar feeling of togetherness for Choir

In the piece Morgan runs a community choir who meet weekly in a room above the local pub to sing great pop songs, chat and drink. There’s Paul, a former West End performer who now does local radio voiceovers; Esther and Joy, best friends who can’t stand each other; Anna, whose seemingly perfect life hides a secret; Ken, good egg and perennial loser; and then there is Sheila, dark horse and pathological liar.

The choir are busy rehearsing a concert to raise money for young Freddie to go to music college. And when a TV producer invites them to perform on national television, Morgan seizes her opportunity to hit the big time.

But are her eccentric group up to it? And what is Morgan prepared to sacrifice to get the acclaim she so desires?

Annie is Sheila, the dark horse and the pathological liar: “She is how she is because of her past. It is because of something that happened many, many years ago. Funnily enough I was chatting to somebody who has adopted some children and they were saying that one of the children lies. And I think this person lies to feel safe on their journey. I've never done a character before that tells lies. Half the time she's telling lies and half the time she is telling the truth.

“But I don't think she lies in a bad way. She lies because she lives in a fantasy world. In my head I think she watches lots of TV and stuff and lives in that world. My lies are the books that she has read.”

For Annie, the chance to come back to Chichester was a huge draw, but so was the play itself: “I do a lot of musicals, but this is a play with music which is a very different feel. You've not got the big dance numbers. It's got a very different heart. There are no big production numbers and the songs are not there to move the story on. The differences are so interesting.

“It is a play about community and about supporting each other. The choir is a safe place for these people. I don't belong to a choir but my husband used to and I think that's very much what he experienced. People get to know each other, and I think they go along to enjoy the community that they find together.”