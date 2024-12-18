Playing Winston the cat in the Hey! Christmas Tree in Chichester

Callum Balmforth takes to the Minerva Theatre stage in Chichester this Christmas as Winston the cat in the Hey! Christmas Tree, running from December 7-29, a new festive show aimed at three to seven-year olds.

It is his first time in Chichester: “I'm just so thrilled to be here. The reputation of the place is just phenomenal.”

Callum worked with CFT artistic director Justin Audibert in Stratford for the RSC: “And then I got a call from Justin asking me if I'd come down and workshop this. I popped on the train down to Chichester and lo and behold I had in front of me the script for Hey! Christmas Tree. I got to spend a few days workshopping the story, developing the visual story-telling, and effectively it was a sneak preview. I had jumped in at the second workshop. There had been a couple of versions before that that had had major revisions and had gone back to the drawing board so there were different versions but the version that I came in on was effectively the core DNA of what we're going to be doing in December.

“I think the show's got that beautiful tingly feeling that you only feel when it gets colder and when you are really missing home especially at that time of year when you're away from family. This show is all about a sense of home and belonging. It's almost like a Pixar film it's so warm and tingly. It makes you feel that warmth and comfort that you get from being at home especially at Christmas. It makes me go back to my own childhood and think about visiting my grandparents.

“It has got a lot of heart and is very topical in so many ways in that it is talking about people who are dislocated and whose families are being destroyed. It's very timely and very poignant speaking to people who are in those sorts of situations right now but it's a lovely show for the little children and it really will be magic.”

Tree is rescued from the forest on Christmas Eve by Mavis, the motorbiking park ranger, who lives with her cheeky cat Winston and nine-year-old Yulia, who doesn’t want to talk and is a long way from home.

Tree has never had Christmas before and isn’t sure about all the decorations he has to wear. But he meets Father Christmas and the Snow Woman, and with Yulia to care for him, he starts to dance. The seasons come and go, Tree grows taller, and soon Christmas comes around once again. And alongside the gifts in their stockings is the best present of all…

“I'm Winston and he's very sleek and very feline but quite boisterous and quite arrogant. He used to be a street cat but is now in a very cosy life. There are lots of dualities going on. It is never just one thing at any one time. We got to explore Winston through the workshops. You can do it however anthropomorphically you like but really it's about finding what is cat and what is human, how much cat how much human. Winston is very human and walks on two feet but he's also got to be very catlike.”

Ironically for a play which is about finding home, it is a play which brings Callum away from home for Christmas. Home is east London: “But it's a recurring thing really being away from home. I miss home and I miss family and you become a different version of yourself in a different environment. But being in the theatre every day just washes that away. It is about keeping busy and loving what you're doing.”

And he will at least get back home for Christmas Day and Boxing Day.