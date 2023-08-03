BREAKING
Plea for help in finding missing dog in Langney Eastbourne

Tiggy, an eleven year old male black and tan Yorkshire Terrier, ran off from his home in Langney, Eastbourne, on Wednesday July 19.
By Tim HollowayContributor
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 09:03 BST
Updated 3rd Aug 2023, 09:04 BST

He had no collar or tag on at the time but he is microchipped.

He was last sighted in Bembridge Road heading towards Shinewater Lane on Saturday 22nd July but despite many people searching he could not be found.

Since then there have been no sightings of him even though his disappearance has been well publicised via various social media networks and lost pet websites and lots of people have shown concerns for his welfare.

TiggyTiggy
Now after two weeks and continuous searching his distraught owner fears that he may have been taken either unlawfully or innocently by someone who thinks they are helping him, and she is hoping that this article may lead to finding him.

A reward is being offered for Tiggy's safe return. Email [email protected]