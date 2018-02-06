Plea to Seaford motorists to secure unattended vehicles

A recent flurry of incidents in Seaford in which parked vehicles have been targeted by criminals has prompted police to issue a strong reminder to motorists about security.

Several of the vehicles involved, parked in Lexden Drive and nearby Pitt Drive, had been left unlocked, allowing thieves to steal small amounts of cash.

It is thought they struck in the early hours of Monday morning (February 5) and Sergeant Stuart Mullins, of the Lewes district prevention team, wants owners to be on their guard.

He said: “Most of the vehicles entered were insecure and I would urge all owners to lock their vehicles and shut all windows when leaving them unattended.

“This applies even when they are left on private driveways or in private car parks, and even if left for only a few minutes.”

Sgt Mullins said it was also important to remove anything of value from vehicles before leaving them, or at the very least to conceal them from view.

Anyone seeing any suspicious activity around vans and cars, or who has information about the recent incidents, is asked to contact police online or phone 101, quoting serial 74 of 05/02.

If a crime is in progress or appears imminent, please call 999 immediately and ask for police.