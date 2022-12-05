Plea waste and recycling crews to reconsider industrial action across the Chichester district

"We hugely value our waste, recycling and cleansing staff and the work that they do and so we are extremely disappointed that some members of staff have voted in favour of industrial action," says Cllr Penny Plant, Cabinet Member for the Environment and Chichester Contract Services at Chichester District Council.
"Our waste, recycling and cleansing staff have already received between a 7.9% and 10% pay-rise this year, and they will be given an extra annual leave day from April 2023. We have also been carrying out a further review of their pay and have a meeting scheduled with the GMB Union to discuss this.
"Like everyone else, the council is finding the current financial climate incredibly challenging. We have made it clear to the unions that protecting vital community services and treating our staff equally and fairly are top priorities for us.
"We are committed to continuing talks with the union and hope for an early resolution of this matter. However, we also want to assure residents that we will do everything we can to minimise disruption should industrial action take place."
The council is currently working on contingency plans and is urging its residents to sign up to its new Chichester District Council app.
The new app enables the council to send personalised notifications and updates to residents regarding their waste and recycling collections.
Residents are also encouraged to check the council's waste and recycling web pages and social media sites for any updates; as well as sign up to its email newsletter. The GMB union has indicated that any industrial action will take place in January or February if an agreement is not reached, but it has not informed the council of any dates for industrial action.