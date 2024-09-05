Please follow RNLI advice this summer

It looks like summer may have finally arrived as we all enjoy warmer temperatures and some welcome sunshine. We are blessed with some beautiful beaches in Rother and many residents and visitors have been enjoying our stunning coastline recently.

This summer we are fortunate to have RNLI lifeguards on duty at one of our most popular beaches, Camber Sands, and I’d like to thank them for their continued hard work.

Working alongside our own beach patrol and coastal officers, the lifeguards offer advice and safety messages to beach goers throughout the busy summer season to help people have an enjoyable visit.

Camber is an extremely popular beach which can attract thousands of visitors on a sunny day including many families, and to help assist in reuniting any lost children a wristband system is available.

Please visit the Coastal Office or speak to the beach patrol if you are visiting the beach with children to collect wristbands and ensure you have an enjoyable visit.

If the recent sunshine and warmer temperatures are tempting you to visit one our local beaches, it is important to always remember the RNLI’s beach safety advice: swim between the flags, never use inflatables in strong winds or rough seas, and check the tide times.

If you are driving to the seaside, please park considerately and always take your litter home.

Following a number of incidents in recent weeks of people getting into difficulty off the East Sussex coast, the RNLI are reminding people to follow their safety advice if you are taking to the water – always wear a buoyancy aid, tell people where you are going and when you expect to be back, and take a mobile phone in a waterproof pouch so you can call for help if needed.

Over the last few years, we have all realised the importance of our natural environment and how connecting with nature can help our mental and physical health.

The Coronation Community Orchard Grant Scheme supports people in Rother to create or maintain community orchards, providing a focal point for community activities while improving the natural environment and increasing biodiversity.

Don’t forget that the deadline to apply for grants is now the end of September, and I encourage our community groups, local organisations, and Parish and Town councils to apply for a share of the £49,000 funding pot.

More information can be found at www.rother.gov.uk/benefits-grants-and-funding/coronation-community-orchard-grants-scheme.

The charity Healthwatch East Sussex, which represents people who use health and social care services locally, wants to know how cost of living changes are affecting local people, especially their health and wellbeing.

They are conducting a short survey to learn more about people’s experiences, and I would urge you to complete it so they can hear how things are for you.

They will use the information to help decision-makers understand the impact on people's physical and mental health so that services can best meet your needs.

You can access the survey on the council’s website at www.rother.gov.uk/news/healthwatch-east-sussex-survey