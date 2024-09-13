Please prune hedges and trees in East Sussex, residents are urged

Residents are being asked to keep hedges and trees cut back to avoid impacting the county’s roads and pavements.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The council is reminding people that most roadside hedges are the responsibility of the landowner and need regular trimming to keep them within property boundaries.

Additionally, landowners are responsible for maintaining trees on private land which overhang the highway or footpaths, including managing any that may be diseased or dead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If overgrown vegetation, including hedges, trees and other plants, is noted by the Highway Inspector during road or footpath inspections, or if a complaint is received, landowners will be asked to cut it back.

Submitted article

Cllr Claire Dowling, lead member for transport and environment at East Sussex County Council, said: “Overgrown trees and hedges can be dangerous for both road users and pedestrians.

“Motorists and cyclists can be forced into the centre of the road to avoid an obstruction, and pedestrians may have to step off the pavement in order to pass overgrown vegetation.

“We would urge residents to be aware of any vegetation on their land that may cause an obstruction and to ensure branches and hedges are cut back regularly.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All vegetation should be a minimum of 50cm from the edge of the road, and pavements should be kept completely clear.

September to February is the best time to prune hedges and tree branches, to avoid disturbing nesting birds.

If a hedge is putting people at risk the council may request that it is cut back at any time, even during the bird nesting season, with care taken not to disturb any nests.

Cllr Dowling continued: “To avoid disturbing bird nests, it is best to prune hedges and trees that grow over a pavement or road outside of the bird nesting season, and we would ask residents to make this part of their annual garden maintenance.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hedges and trees on highway land are managed by the Highways team.

More information on how the council manages highway vegetation and the responsibilities of landowners is available on the East Sussex Highways website – https://live.eastsussexhighways.com/services/services-vegetation.