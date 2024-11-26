Plenty of festive fun at the Brighton Dome this Christmas

Brighton Dome’s three historic venues welcome a wide variety of events this Christmas for audiences of all ages.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For more information and to book tickets, visit brightondome.org.

Spokeswoman Katie Fowler said: “The programme includes high-energy circus full of African music and dance, a Christmas theatre show with an intergalactic twist, a modern take on festive folk tales, plus a drag pageant spectacular to rival TV’s Drag Race.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Fresh from sell-out shows in Edinburgh and London, Canadian circus company Kalabanté Productions will burst onto the Concert Hall stage from December 28-31 for seven performances of a circus show like no other. Their dynamic celebration of Guinean culture, Afrique en Cirque, features gravity defying acrobatics, African dance, live Afro-jazz music, vibrant costumes and plenty of humour for a journey through Guinea that is suitable for all ages.

“Families can celebrate the season together at magical theatre show Starchitects Save Santa! in the Corn Exchange from December 20-22. Full of fun and surprises, this intergalactic Christmas story mixes clever choreography, stunning digital projections and cosmic characters as a group of adventurous friends attempt to save Santa on a daring rescue mission into outer space.

“Much-loved Brighton youth theatre ThirdSpace present a festive show with a difference in Let It Be a Tale in the Studio Theatre, from December 20-22. Exploring the stories we all carry with us and pass down through the generations, this colourful and vibrant winter’s tale will weave together folk stories from Ukraine, North and West Africa, the Middle East and beyond, with live music from Brighton-based arts organisation Best Foot Music.

“A winter edition of Brighton’s biggest drag pageant makes its Brighton Dome debut, transforming the iconic Concert Hall stage into a camp and glamorous wonderland for one night only. Brighton’s Big Drag Pageant: On Ice! (December 4) will see ten fabulous drag acts compete live to win the crown… as if on ice! Hosted by Brighton’s award-winning drag icon Alfie Ordinary, expect ice queens, snow kings and stunning winter fashion. On December 20, another Brighton legend, the inimitable Ida Barr leads Organoke, a rousing Christmas singalong in the Concert Hall accompanied by Brighton Dome’s historic organ and a live band.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Classic festive animation The Snowman (December 15) returns to the big screen in the Concert Hall with composer Howard Blake’s unforgettable score performed live by an orchestra. There is also a special Crafty Christmas Family Workshop held in in-house creative space Anita’s Room on December 8 where children aged three and up and their parent or carer can create a snowy scene to take home.

“Brighton Festival Chorus returns for their annual concert, Christmas with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, on December 8 and The Choir with No Name Brighton are also back at Brighton Dome on December 16 with feel-good festive favourite The Big Christmas Singalong!.

“West End smash-hit Only Fools & Horses The Musical visits Brighton for the first December time from 11-14 with actor and comedian Paul Whitehouse in the role of Grandad. Following their hugely popular celebration of ABBA’s Eurovision win in spring, Brighton Gay Men’s Chorus present a mash-up of the magic of Christmas and outrageous, adored musical The Rocky Horror Show in The Rocky Holly Tinsel Show (December 7).”