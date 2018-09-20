Plumpton Horticulture Society embraces autumn

Plumpton Horticultural Society celebrated autumnal wares at its latest show, with a record turn out.

Seventy-five entries, more than double that of previous shows featured at the final horticultural show of the season at Plumpton’s village hall on Saturday September 15.

Plumpton Horticulture Society Autumn Show

Linda Pilfold, show secretary said: “It was a good end to the years shows.

“It was nice to see so many people come along, We had different people come along and some who hadn’t been for a long time.

“We started to think about closing up because attendance had been really down. But this show was very promising.

“Hopefully people will come back next year.”

Prizes were awarded in a wide range of categories which included the youngest in the community, leaving nobody out.

Best painting of a rainbow, best collage of leaves and best decorated paper plate enticed the fives and under to enter, while the more traditional classes pulled in entries from first-timers.

Ken Beard, Linda Pilfold’s father, has been entering the Plumpton Horticultural shows for 60 years.

This year Mr Beard’s prize-winning leeks stole the show.

The giant vegetables measure almost a metre in length.

Ms Pilfold, who won first prize for her gingerbread, revealed her fathers top tip to growing such impressive leeks, once planted in the earth, drain pipe is placed over them and the vegetable grows up the inside.

The show organisers did not shy away from the festive season, adding a ‘best Christmas card’ to the handicraft classes.

The home grown, home made entries were judged by Jenny Walton (handicraft and children’s category), Dave Vivash (Flowers), Elsie Chaplin (floral art) and Joan Jones (cooking).

