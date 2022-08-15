East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said there were reports of a vehicle fire around 11.40pm.
In a statement just before 12.30am today (Monday), the fire service said: “We currently have crews from Brighton, Barcombe and Lewes in attendance together with support from West Sussex Fire and Rescue.
"Firefighters are using four Breathing Apparatus, 1 in 7 foam and one hose reel to extinguish a fire affecting large goods vehicles.”
Most Popular
East Sussex fire service revealed this morning that the fire affected two cars, one bus, three HGV's and a portacabin.
A spokesperson added: “A fire investigation has taken place and the cause was deemed accidental.
“We left the scene at 3.04am and will return to the site this morning for reinspection.”