East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said there were reports of a vehicle fire around 11.40pm.

In a statement just before 12.30am today (Monday), the fire service said: “We currently have crews from Brighton, Barcombe and Lewes in attendance together with support from West Sussex Fire and Rescue.

"Firefighters are using four Breathing Apparatus, 1 in 7 foam and one hose reel to extinguish a fire affecting large goods vehicles.”

Still from video taken by @plumptonmick

East Sussex fire service revealed this morning that the fire affected two cars, one bus, three HGV's and a portacabin.

A spokesperson added: “A fire investigation has taken place and the cause was deemed accidental.

“We left the scene at 3.04am and will return to the site this morning for reinspection.”

