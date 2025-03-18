Poets and audience invited to Chichester's "first-ever" poetry slam

Chichester is getting its “first-ever” poetry slam, kicking off in the city on March 26. Called Tongue Tied, it will run from 7-10pm at the Chichester Inn.

Poetry slams are extremely popular in London but on the south coast are relatively few and far between. The closest one is in Brighton. Poets Charlie Rosse and Ryan Burle have teamed up with Emma Alexandra to fill the gap. They are promising to bring something completely fresh to Chichester’s poetry scene.

Charlie said: “This is a historic moment for Chichester's arts scene. It is the first night of its kind to be held in Chichester, expanding the horizons of what poetry can be and what it can achieve.

“Tongue Tied are looking for poets/poetry lovers of all ages and backgrounds to get involved whether they want to compete, judge or simply see what it's all about. Both audience and competitor tickets are currently available on Eventbrite for March 26 at the Chichester Inn.”

https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/o/tongue-tied-107726556991?msockid=257c1b16e7dc663e096609f4e6fb67a2

Charlie said: “A poetry slam isn't as aggressive as it sounds. It's a spoken word competition but it's judged in a way that is so open-hearted and so wonderful that you forget the competitive element. It feels like a poetry open mic but there is a scoring element which adds to the excitement but really doesn't take away the open-heartedness”

Charlie and one of the other organisers will be judges, and three other judges will be picked from the audience: “If you are sitting in the audience you might get asked whether you want to be a judge. If you bring a bunch of friends along as a competitor, they won't be asked to be judges! We would look maybe at someone who's sitting on their own and ask them. And the judges will hold up scores out of ten. And it can get very, very close. I came second at one in January and there was literally 0.3 of a point between us!

“I have been thinking of setting this up for a little while. I have been performing in competitions for a couple years now and I just wanted a new challenge. In Chichester there's a huge poetry scene. There's three open mic nights just for poetry alone but we wanted to bring something fresh to the scene and also bring in the university students as well. We just wanted something that was brand new. There are loads of poetry slams in London. You can't move for them. And there is one in Brighton but outside of that there really are not many in Sussex and Hampshire. There's a huge poetry scene in Portsmouth and lots of creative people in this area so really we just wanted to set up something new and exciting for everyone.”

The March event is the first heat at which eight poets will compete. The second heat will be on April 30 and the third on May 28. In April and May another eight poets will compete. From each heat there will be two winners who will go up against each other in the final in June.

“We have a dedicated Tongue Tied email – [email protected]. If anyone is unsure about anything they can email us questions, DM us on Instagram at TongueTiedChichester or come along as an audience member in March and see if they want to compete in either April or May.”

For the autumn Charlie is wanting an off-season when there will be an open mic night for people to try out their poetry with a view perhaps to competing when the competition runs again in the same format next spring.