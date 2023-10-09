Polegate charity installs its eighth public access defibrillator in the town
The defibrillator installed in the north of the town is the latest and last defibrillator to be installed by the group. Polegate Mayor Cllr Dan Dunbar was present alongside Clare Woolgar of Polegate Defibs for the commissioning.
With thanks going to Polegate based CDS Electrical for installing the cabinet at no cost realising the importance of the equipment.
The project which started in 2019 and has seen eight public access defibrillators installed in the Polegate area, Clare Woolgar of Polegate Defibs said: “I’m extremely proud to have been part of the team responsible for installing the defibrillators in the town and grateful for the community support”.
Cllr Dan Dunbar Mayor of Polegate expressed his gratitude by saying: “I am extremely grateful to Clare and the team for their hard work in fundraising and installing these defibrillators in the town.
"I’m pleased to confirm Polegate Town Council unanimously agreed to adopt all the defibrillators to ensure the future of the equipment is safeguarded for Polegate residents in life threatening emergencies.”
For anyone wishing to have training in the use of defibrillators and how to perform CPR please contact Eastbourne Area Community First Responders who will be providing free training sessions in Polegate. For further details please email [email protected]