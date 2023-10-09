Polegate charity installs its eighth public access defibrillator in the town

The Polegate Defibs group installed its latest piece of lifesaving equipment in the town at Cophall service station on Friday October 6.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The defibrillator installed in the north of the town is the latest and last defibrillator to be installed by the group. Polegate Mayor Cllr Dan Dunbar was present alongside Clare Woolgar of Polegate Defibs for the commissioning.

With thanks going to Polegate based CDS Electrical for installing the cabinet at no cost realising the importance of the equipment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The project which started in 2019 and has seen eight public access defibrillators installed in the Polegate area, Clare Woolgar of Polegate Defibs said: “I’m extremely proud to have been part of the team responsible for installing the defibrillators in the town and grateful for the community support”.

Clare Woolgar of Polegate Defibs with Mayor of Polegate Cllr Dan Dunbar

Cllr Dan Dunbar Mayor of Polegate expressed his gratitude by saying: “I am extremely grateful to Clare and the team for their hard work in fundraising and installing these defibrillators in the town.

"I’m pleased to confirm Polegate Town Council unanimously agreed to adopt all the defibrillators to ensure the future of the equipment is safeguarded for Polegate residents in life threatening emergencies.”