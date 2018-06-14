Polegate dance studio represents England

Students from Zoe Pennington Dance Studios in Polegate, are celebrating after, yet again, successfully qualifying to represent Team England in Barcelona at the annual Dance World Cup competition next month.

Dance teacher Annie Callaway said:“I am so proud of all of my students for all their hard work and dedication, attending extra rehearsals and working really hard learning new routines to showcase to the rest of the world. Their ages range from 6-19 and they are all superstars. I have an excellent team of teachers who have helped create, hopefully, another successful winning Team England!”