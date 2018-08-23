Polegate dance troop represent England at the world stage

Dancers from Polegate have returned with a haul of medals after competing on the world stage in Barcelona.

The group of 51 dancers aged between six and 19-years-old from Zoe Pennington Dance Studios were invited to join other dancing schools to represent Team England in the Dance World Cup.

The competition was held in Sitges, Spain in June after a successful audition process which 1,500 dancers entered in November last year.

The dancers returned home with three Gold, two Silver and two Bronze medals.

Altogether their dances helped Team England claim victory in the Mini and Children’s categories overall.

Dance teacher Zoe Pennington said: “I’m so proud of every one of our dancers, they’ve worked so hard. But with the support of an excellent group of teachers, they’ve become a strong and determined team and I’ve loved watching them enjoying themselves and perform to such a high standard on the world stage.”

Since November the children have been committed to an intense rehearsal routine four times a week and a mammoth fund raising effort which culminated in raising £25,800 from various events, sponsors and donations.

The money raised purchased Team England uniform and was divided among the dancers to put towards costumes and travel to Barcelona.

The two gold winning dances have automatically qualified for next years Dance World Cup, due to be held in Braga, Portugal.

The dance school will audition later this year to qualify.

Individuals or businesses that may want to sponsor uniform or make a donation contact Zoe Pennington on 01323483331 Zoepenningtondancestudio@sky.com