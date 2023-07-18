Polegate fundraiser takes to the skies once again

Nathan Dunbar, 20, from Polegate is set to enter the skies on a fundraising challenge for St Wilfrid's Hospice Eastbourne.

He said: “Six years ago, I completed my first aerial adventure challenge which spiralled into many other fundraising ventures and each one of them was always going to be a stepping-stone to this… a dream come true!

“On Sunday August 6 2023 I will be Wing Walking to raise money for St Wilfrid's Hospice Eastbourne.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

St Wilfrid’s provide support for people with any life-limiting illness towards the end of their lives, they also support their families and carers.

Nathan in 2018 before completing a skydive

This could be in the hospice building, in the person’s own home or a care home.

St Wilfrid’s Hospice are a charity and are only partly funded by the NHS but around 70% of their funding is from donations from the local community so their care can be free of charge.

Nathan added: “I would also like you to know that I have paid for this event myself, so all of your donation goes to St Wilfrid’s Hospice.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad