Polegate fundraiser takes to the skies once again

He said: “Six years ago, I completed my first aerial adventure challenge which spiralled into many other fundraising ventures and each one of them was always going to be a stepping-stone to this… a dream come true!
“On Sunday August 6 2023 I will be Wing Walking to raise money for St Wilfrid's Hospice Eastbourne.”
St Wilfrid’s provide support for people with any life-limiting illness towards the end of their lives, they also support their families and carers.
This could be in the hospice building, in the person’s own home or a care home.
St Wilfrid’s Hospice are a charity and are only partly funded by the NHS but around 70% of their funding is from donations from the local community so their care can be free of charge.
Nathan added: “I would also like you to know that I have paid for this event myself, so all of your donation goes to St Wilfrid’s Hospice.”
To find our more or to donate please visit - https://www.justgiving.com/page/nathandunbar-stwh