Polegate homes left without water after mains bursts

Polegate homes were left without water after a mains burst on Tuesday (February 26).

South East Water engineers were sent to the scene at the junction of Station Road and Porters Way that morning, and worked into the evening to fix it.

The burst main in Polegate, photo by Nathan Dunbar

The company handed out bottled water to residents who had been affected.

However, the mains has not been completely repaired and South East Water says it may have to close it again to finish the job this evening (February 27).

A spokesperson said, “Our repairs are still in progress but we have temporarily restored supplies. Please be aware that we may need to close the main again this evening to complete our repairs.

“We are sorry for any inconvenience this incident might have caused you and thank you for your patience.”

For more information contact South East Water by calling 0333 000 0002 or visit its website, using the incident number 36112.