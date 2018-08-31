Polegate level crossing to close for works

Polegate level crossing will be closing for three days due to drainage works.

The crossing will be shut both to vehicles and pedestrians from 11.45pm on Thursday, September 14, until 4am on Monday, September 17, while Network Rail carries out the necessary work on drainage systems beneath the tracks.

Polegate railway level crossing (Photo by Jon Rigby)

This also means there will be no trains running through Polegate on the Saturday or Sunday (September 15 and 16), so replacement buses will be in operation.

They will run from Haywards Heath to Eastbourne and Seaford and the Saturday, and from both Haywards Heath and Brighton to Eastbourne and Seaford on the Sunday.

To help mitigate the impact on local residents, Network Rail says it will be operating a free taxi service to shuttle residents between each side of the crossing.

There will be two vehicles in operation between 7am and 11pm on both Saturday and Sunday (September 15 and 16) with an estimated journey time of 10-15 minutes, depending on traffic.

The station footbridge will remain open as an alternative option for those able to use it. Diversion signs will be in place for road users.