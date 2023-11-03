Polegate Mayor to hold Christmas party for residents.

The party hosted by the mayor is set to be an afternoon of entertainment and refreshments. During the event guests will be entertain by a magic show from Marco’s magic along with musical performances from Steve Dunnett. Funds will be raised for the Mayor’s chosen charity Eastbourne Area Community First Responders through a charity auction and raffle.

Cllr Dan Dunbar said “the Mayors tea party has become a regular event host by the Town Council and I am very much so looking forward to welcoming residents to my Christmas event”. The tea party will take place on the afternoon of Friday 15th December. Tickets are available from Tuesday 7th November by visiting Polegate Town Council offices between 09:00 and 13:00.