Polegate’s debut scarecrow festival a success

Polegate’s debut scarecrow festival has been hailed a success after raising hundreds of pounds for charity.

Nathan Dunbar,15 from Polegate organised the first ever Polegate Scarecrow Festival this week.

The innovative festival raised £665 for charity which has been split equally between You Raise Me Up and St Wilfrid’s Hospice.

Nathan said “I am very pleased with the turnout for the first ever scarecrow festival here in Polegate and I am glad there is so many local residents who want to come together as a community.

“I would also like to thank Tracey Wells from Home and Castle for sponsoring us.

“I would like to thank Cllr Ms Angela Snell for donating the prize money to support her chosen charities.”

A special recognition of effort went to scarecrow creators Mrs Oram, Mr Green and Mr Harris with scarecrows located in Barons Way, West Close and outside the Community Centre.

Highly Commended Scarecrow Awards went to Mrs Pittham, Scent a Posy, Mrs Deacon and Mrs Gearing with scarecrow located in Glynleigh Drive, High Street, Levett Avenue and New Road.

Polegate Boys’ Brigade took first place for the under 18’s category with five scarecrows located in the high street.

The under 12’s Scarecrow award was won with a Paw Patrol scarecrow located in Station Road.

Overall Best Scarecrow award went to Mr Blackwell with his scarecrow located in Greenleaf Gardens.

Polegate Town Mayoress Cllr Ms Angela Snell said: “It was a real pleasure to be one of the judges for the Polegate Scarecrow Competition.

“The sight of them scattered around the town has really cheered up the residents. “A big thank you to Nathan Dunbar for organising it with such enthusiasm and efficiency. “I do hope that this is just the first of many more to come.”

A spokesman for the Polegate Scarecrow Festival thanked the Scarecrow Creators for making the first Polegate Scarecrow Festival a success.

The awards for the best scarecrows were judged by Cllr Snell, Cllr Berry and Cllr Watts from Polegate town council, he has also presented two cheques of £332.50 to each charity.