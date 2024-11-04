Polegate to mark Armistice Day with services of remembrance

Polegate will pause to remember those who lost their lives in wartime conflict, and those who continue to serve, during a series of Remembrance events this week.

On Remembrance Sunday a parade made up of representatives from the forces, ex-service personnel along with members of the Royal British Legion will be joined by civic dignitaries including the Mayor of Polegate and a Deputy Lieutenant to march through the town.

Residents are also welcome to attend and should meet at the Royal British Legion, Victoria Road at 09:50, where the parade will march through the town to St.Johns Church for a service of remembrance starting at 10:30.

Following the service, there will be an unveiling of a special tribute to the Armed Forces which has been painted at the towns Royal British Legion in Victoria Road created by Amy Semark, followed by entertainment by Steve Dunnett, local residents are invited to attend this special occasion starting at approximately 12 noon.

Polegate Councillors at the wreath laying service in 2023.

On Monday, Remembrance day a wreath laying service will be held at the towns war memorial at Wannock Road recreation ground from 10:30. Where remembrance wreaths will be laid by local representatives including our emergency services and primary school.

“These acts of remembrance are the opportunity for our community to come together and a time for us to reflect, remember and honour the service and sacrifice of all those that have defended our freedoms” said Town Mayor Cllr Dan Dunbar.