Four fire engines attended the scene of a blaze at a house in East Sussex last night (January 7).

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS) responded to reports of a house fire in Hallyburton Road, Hove, at 8.25pm, after smoke was spotted coming from the roof of a bungalow.

Four fire engines and an aerial ladder platform were used on the scene, the fire service said, as residents were urged to avoid the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police were also in attendance, according to ESFRS, and the cause of the fire has not yet been confirmed.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS) responded to reports of a house fire in Hallyburton Road, Hove, last night, after smoke was spotted coming from the roof of a bungalow.

A spokesperson for ESFRS said: “Everyone has been accounted for and crews are damping down and cutting away to ensure the fire is fully out.

“Crews worked hard and were able to prevent the fire from affecting neighbouring properties."