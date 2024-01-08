BREAKING

Police and fire service respond to East Sussex house blaze

Four fire engines attended the scene of a blaze at a house in East Sussex last night (January 7).
Megan Baker
By Megan Baker
Published 8th Jan 2024, 07:39 GMT
Updated 8th Jan 2024, 07:40 GMT
East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS) responded to reports of a house fire in Hallyburton Road, Hove, at 8.25pm, after smoke was spotted coming from the roof of a bungalow.

Four fire engines and an aerial ladder platform were used on the scene, the fire service said, as residents were urged to avoid the area.

Police were also in attendance, according to ESFRS, and the cause of the fire has not yet been confirmed.

A spokesperson for ESFRS said: “Everyone has been accounted for and crews are damping down and cutting away to ensure the fire is fully out.

“Crews worked hard and were able to prevent the fire from affecting neighbouring properties."

More on this as we have it.

